Ministry of Health, Mwasalat launch COVID-19 testing buses in Oman

12 May 2020
POSTED BY Ashlee Starratt

Oman’s Ministry of Health (MoH), in cooperation with public transport provider Mwasalat has announced the launch of a series of its vehicles which have been re-purposed into COVID-19 mobile testing units.



Photo credit: Ministry of Health

In an announcement made online today [Tuesday, May 12], the MoH and Mwasalat stated that bus services to transport those with COVID-19 symptoms to testing centres has commenced, along with other buses operated by Sinyar Oman which have been allocated as standalone mobile COVID-19 testing units.

These bus services are currently available only in Muscat Governorate and three vehicles will operate from 9:00 a.m. till 1:00 p.m. daily, along the following three routes to ferry passengers to COVID-19 examination centres:

  • The isolation area of Al Hamria to the Visa Medical Examination Center in Darsait.
  • Ghala Industrial Area (Khimji Warehouses)
  • Al Mabela (Ministry of Heritage & Culture Compound)

Two other buses will be equipped to provide COVID-19 medical tests and “will offer mobile services for screening.” These vehicles will make rounds in those areas targeted on the epidemiological map and will host facilities onboard for triage services and testing.

(Also read: COVID-19: Mwasalat transports 3,938 people in Oman between quarantine facilities.)

Share this
Related News
COVID-19 Oman: Second repatriation flight of 183 Indian nationals takes off for Chennai
COVID-19 Oman: Second repatriation flight of 183 Indian nationals takes off for Chennai
In pictures: COVID-19 community testing begins in Al Dhahirah
In pictures: COVID-19 community testing begins in Al Dhahirah

Public Reviews and Comments