Ministry of Health issues statement in clarification of virtual health platform using its logo

Oman’s Ministry of Health (MoH) has issued a statement regarding news it received over social media about the release of a virtual health platform using its logo.

In its statement, which was issued online today [Wednesday, May 13], the MoH clarified that its logo was added to the telemedicine platform ‘Your Health’ without the cooperation or approval of the Ministry.

The MoH further elaborated that the Ministry is in the process of drafting regulations for the operation of virtual health, or ‘telemedicine’ platforms — including rules on providing healthcare services virtually via distance teleconferencing for consultations and health evaluations.

The MoH confirmed that these measures are to ensure the quality of care of services provided, and to protect the rights of both service providers and patients.

