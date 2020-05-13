Mazda: Beyond luxury lies ‘Platinum’

With the iconic Mazda Platinum series now available in Oman, Mazda presents discerning drivers in the Sultanate with a breathtaking vision of motoring beauty, and an exclusive new realm of luxury.

Photo credit: Mazda

The Platinum series shifts drivers into a world which sees Mazda’s highest specification interior and exterior enhancements combining with all the performance excellence and familiar luxury touches that come with the current CX3, CX5, Mazda 6, and CX9 range of models.

As the Japanese vehicle manufacturer states, ‘Beyond luxury lies ‘Platinum”.

The result is a vehicle that is the ultimate manifestation of the Mazda design ethos, with which owners can express a powerful statement of personal character inspired by the Japanese philosophy of Ikigai – the exploration of ‘what your reason is to be’ – and which, in Mazda terms, is a profound recognition of ‘what drives you’.

The Platinum series indulges drivers and their passengers with Napa leather seat upholstery, full seat adjustment and memory options, real wood panelling around the interior, frameless inner mirror, safety and performance additions like Smart City Brake Support Rear (SCBSR) technology and 360-degree viewing cameras, as well as other exquisite design features.

While the Platinum series’ enhancements shift the vehicle into a new realm of luxury, each model continues to be powered by Mazda’s ground-breaking SKYACTIV Technology, meaning that they continue to deliver exceptional all-round performance on the road.

“Confident driving is better driving,” states Mazda. As an active approach to safe, confident driving, each vehicle’s I-ACTIVSENSE system uses milliwave radars and cameras to constantly keep drivers focused on the road, aware of potential hazards, and completely in tune with their surroundings.

Each vehicle also continues to be infused with Mazda’s esteemed KODO ‘Soul of Motion‘ spirit of design, while the interiors are meticulously designed and crafted by the manufacturer’s master artisans – the Mazda Takumi.

Mazda’s CX3, CX5, Mazda 6, and CX9 Platinum series models are available in the Sultanate of Oman via Towell Auto Centre’s nine showrooms located across the country. More information about the Mazda range can be found at www.mazdaoman.com.

Share this