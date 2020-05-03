Lulu Group exempts retail tenants in Oman from paying rent amid COVID-19 closures

Lulu Group International has announced that it will offer exemptions on rent to retail tenants at its commercial stores across Oman in light of the economic impact stemming from COVID-19 closures.

Photo credit: Trip Advisor

In a statement issued online earlier this week by the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI), the authority expressed their thanks to the retail giant “out of a sense of corporate social responsibility, for agreeing with the Chamber’s request for exempting the tenants of its commercial stores from paying rent due to closure in the Sultanate.”

The move comes amid the OCCI’s ongoing campaign to encourage CSR initiatives among the private sector to help offset the adverse economic effects of the ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic.

(Also read: Majid Al Futtaim offers rent exemption to its retail tenants in Oman, during COVID-19 closures.)

OCCI would like to thank LuLu Group International, out of a sense of corporate social responsibility, and agreeing with the Chamber's request for exempting the tenants of its commercial stores, which are exempt from paying rent, due to closure, in the Sultanate of Oman. pic.twitter.com/5AZjwRxEcd — غرفة تجارة وصناعة عُمان (@chamber_oman) April 29, 2020

Share this