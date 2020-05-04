In Pictures: Heavy rains, strong winds leave trail of damage in Barka

South Al Batinah Governorate bore the brunt of yesterday’s Barakat Trough which saw parts of the Sultanate pummeled with lashing winds and torrential rains.

In Barka Municipality, which was especially hard-hit by the weather trough, extensive damage to trees, vehicles, and structures was observed — as photos from the Ministry of Regional Municipalities and Water Resources show.

Oman’s Public Authority for Civil Aviation issued a weather alert yesterday afternoon [Sunday, May 3], as the Barakat Trough made landfall in the Sultanate.

