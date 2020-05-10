In pictures: First batch of 181 Indian nationals departs Oman for Kochi

As India’s mass ‘Vande Bharat’ mission to repatriate its nationals abroad began on Thursday, May 7, the first batch of Indian citizens departed from Muscat, bound for the south Indian city of Kochi, on Saturday, May 9.

Photo credit: The Indian Embassy Muscat

A delegation from the Indian Embassy in Muscat was on-hand at Muscat International Airport to greet departing citizens, including Indian Ambassador to Oman, His Excellency Munu Mahawar.

Among the 181 passengers to be repatriated on Saturday’s Air India Express flight, were travelers prioritized due to medical emergencies, pregnant women, infants, the elderly, stranded tourists, and workers.

Upon arriving in Muscat, the aircraft also brought back a group of Omani citizens who had been stranded in India and wished to be repatriated back to the Sultanate.

Flying the Air India Express aircraft from Muscat to Kochi was female pilot Bindu Sebastian.

