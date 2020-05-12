In pictures: COVID-19 community testing begins in Al Dhahirah

Officials from the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) in Al Dhahirah launched a widespread campaign of community testing for COVID-19 in villages across the governorate starting from today [Tuesday, May 12].

Photo credit: Directorate General of Health Services Al Dhahirah

The campaign, which aims to target the governorate’s population of expat labourers, saw DGHS health workers and mobile teams, with the support of local voluntary teams, conduct screenings and registrations of workers who underwent COVID-19 testing.

Here are some images from the first day of the campaign:

