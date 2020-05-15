His Majesty the Sultan receives call from US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo

15 May 2020
His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik has received a phone call from US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.



Photo credit: ONA

As Oman News Agency (ONA) reports, His Majesty the Sultan received the phone call on Thursday evening [May 14].

During the call, the strong bilateral relations between the two friendly countries in various spheres were reviewed, as well as consulting on the latest developments in the region.

Source: ONA

