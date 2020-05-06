Frontline morale remains high, variation in COVID-19 presentation poses challenges, says DG of Oman’s Royal Hospital

As frontline healthcare workers in hospitals across Oman continue to forge ahead amid daily health and safety risks resulting from the global COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, going to work becomes an act of heroism.

Image for illustrative purposes only. Source: Shutterstock

Helping us understand the challenges they must navigate and offering up a glimpse into the COVID-19 novel coronavirus’s insidious and, often, complicated nature is Director General of the Royal Hospital, Dr. Qasem Al Salmi.

Speaking to Y: Pulse of Oman on behalf of the Royal Hospital, Dr. Al Salmi addresses these topics — from resources and diagnostics, to staff morale, and the importance of flattening the virus curve, in an exclusive Q&A.

Dr. Qasem Al Salmi, Director General of Oman’s Royal Hospital. Photo credit: Royal Hospital

Y: How is the Royal Hospital managing its health resources and ventilators during the COVID-19 pandemic?

QAS: These are challenging times for all hospitals around the world. We are pushed to innovate and adapt to different demands required to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. This includes expansion of the emergency department and Intensive Care Unit capacities. We were lucky to have enough ventilators for the expansion and, as a hospital, we have been through many crises earlier and we built the resilience needed not only for survival, but also to thrive.

Y: Are there enough ventilators and other essential medical supplies/equipment in the fight against COVID-19 to deal with the current numbers we are seeing in Oman?

QAS: We had the ventilators, but the essential medical supplies — especially the Personal Protective Equipment are in shortage all over the world. We took the necessary measures to rationalize the use of this equipment and to source them from various suppliers around the world. We had the support of many institutions and partners within the country who helped procure these items too

Y: How is the morale of the frontline staff at Royal Hospital in the midst of the pandemic? As they so bravely put their lives at risk each day for the public – it must be taking a toll…

QAS: The morale is high and everyone is enthusiastic and committed to doing the best they can. I am very proud of all the staff at the Royal Hospital and also across healthcare institutions in Oman. Their sacrifices set an example for how everyone should contribute to overcome the impact of this pandemic on our beloved country

Y: What is the number-one challenge facing frontline healthcare workers at Royal Hospital amid the current pandemic?

QAS: The number one challenge we face currently is related to providing optimal care for the patients, while keeping our staff safe from being infected. To achieve this target, we had to train our staff on how to use Personal Protective Equipment like specialized masks and protective clothing. These items are in shortage world-wide, but we are working on improving the situation and finding solutions.

Y: Can you explain in simplistic terms what is meant when officials refer to ‘flattening the curve’, and why it’s so important for people to remain at home and self-isolate?

QAS: Flattening the curve means reducing the peak of the daily numbers of new cases reported for both infection and deaths. The importance of flattening the curve lies in the limited capacity of healthcare services to support those critically-ill patients. We need to flatten the curve so the peak stays under the line of maximum healthcare facilities’ capacity for critical care. When people stay at home, they reduce their chances of getting infected or transmitting the infection to others — hence contribute to flattening of the curve.

Y: Are there any elements about the COVID-19 virus that have surprised you as a healthcare professional in terms of its presentation, adaptability, or prevalence of transmission? Ex: Worldwide we are seeing more serious infection and sometimes deaths from the virus among younger populations without any known underlying health conditions.

QAS: The elements that have surprised us all are related to the high infection transmission rates and the demand for intensive care services. Another interesting aspect of COVID-19 is the variation in its presentation. We have patients who presented with diarrheal illness, loss of taste and smell, while others developed chest pain and myocardial infarction, some developed severe respiratory illness, while others had very mild and minimal symptoms. This poses a challenge to our diagnostic and management efforts.

Y: When a suspected or confirmed case of COVID-19 is referred to the Royal Hospital for assessment or treatment, what does that patient’s journey look like from the moment they’re admitted?

QAS: The first point for suspected cases when they visit our hospital is the emergency department. In the ER, they are screened for COVID-19 infection and, if suspected, they get directed to an isolation room where necessary tests are taken to screen for the virus. After a full examination and assessment, those with mild symptoms who don’t require hospital admission are sent home for home quarantine.

Those who suffer from shortness of breath and are found to have moderate or severe infection get admitted for observation and treatment until the results are reported to confirm if they are infected with COVID-19 or not. If their condition worsens while admitted, patients are transferred to the Intensive Care Unit for further management. In the Intensive Care Unit, some patients could be put on artificial breathing machines to support their lungs and facilitate recovery.

Y: Widespread testing for COVID-19 is now taking place in those epicentre areas in Muscat. As a health professional, what projections for an increase in the number of cases do you anticipate, and when can we expect to see a peak?

QAS: The Undersecretary of Health Affairs for the Ministry of Health has explained this in detail in a recent interview. It is expected that Oman will reach the peak of the number of cases in the next two weeks and, hopefully, we will start to witness a decline thereafter.

Y: Are wearing face masks and gloves effective in helping limit the spread of COVID-19 among the general public – or are there drawbacks to their use?

QAS: The concerned authority in Oman has not advised the public to wear gloves and masks in public all the time, but it is important for everyone to remain at home and avoid going out unless very necessary. When anyone goes out, they should maintain hand hygiene and observe social distancing. For those who have a cough, sore throat, or runny nose, they should wear a mask at home and when they go out in public until symptoms resolve.

Y: What is the number-one thing you want to educate the public on the importance of when it comes to the COVID-19 virus?

QAS: I would like to urge the public to adhere to and follow the instructions given by the Supreme Committee for dealing with COVID-19, and to observe social distancing all the time. Everyone should stay at home unless extremely necessary, and report any symptoms of sore throat, shortness of breathing, fever, and cough to the nearest health center.

(Also read: Supreme Committee: 40,000 people tested for COVID-19 in Oman, 60 healthcare workers infected.)

Share this