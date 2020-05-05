Expo 2020 Dubai announces new dates after COVID-19 postponement

Expo 2020 Dubai will now open its doors to visitors from around the world from October 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022, organizers have announced.

Photo credit: Expo 2020 Dubai

The World Expo, which was slated to take place in the UAE this spring, was postponed after its Steering Committee approached its governing body, the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE), and its members to consider a collective vote on postponement in light of the ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic, which was passed with over two-thirds majority.