Economy: Oman oil price declines 53 cents on the US dollar

The Dubai Mercantile Exchange (DME) has confirmed that the price of Oman oil (July Delivery 2020) reached 28.27 US dollars as of Monday, May 4, 2020.

Photo credit: ONA

As Oman News Agency (ONA) reports, the DME statement elaborated that the price of Oman oil had declined 53 cents from the price of last Friday, which was 28.80 US dollars.

The average price of Oman oil (May Delivery 2020) has stabilized at 34.85 US Dollars — 19.77 US dollars per barrel lower than the April Delivery 2020.

Oman’s National Subsidy System has also announced that fuel prices for May 2020 stand at 180 baisas per litre for M91 fuel, 192 baisas per litre for M95 fuel, and 217 baisas per litre for diesel.

Source: ONA

