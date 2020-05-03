Economic Bulletin: Oman’s MoCI underscores importance of shift to Ecommerce

Oman’s Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI) has underscored the significance of shifting to electronic trade, covering a wide spectrum of business activities including local shopping and imports from abroad.

As Oman News Agency (ONA) reports, the MoCI advises members of the public and the business community to tap into the growing number of apps which offer a broad range of services to individuals and institutions.

According to the MoCI, electronic trade — or Ecommerce, plays a great role in activating local/international trade and direct imports, and encourages commercial exchange.

The Ministry said in a statement that it is exerting extensive efforts, in cooperation with other relevant departments, to alleviate the impact of the ongoing global COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic on businesses.

As per ONA, the MoCI’s advice is echoed by officials in the field who stress that millions of consumers around the world have now turned to electronic services in the midst of the coronavirus crisis. This, they explained, is because electronic services help support social distancing among shoppers.

The MoCI has recently set up a special department for electronic business at the Directorate General of Commerce as a specialized section to regulate the sector and introduce modern sales and purchase systems that operate through electronic channels.

ONA states that the MoCI encourages consumers who shop from home and owners of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) to use these electronic applications. It also reaffirmed that the Electronic Trade Department will contribute to facilitating business activities and secure the interests of all parties.

In implementation of the directives of the Supreme Committee tasked with tackling developments resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, the MoCI launched the Shop-from-Home (Tasawaq-Min-Baitik) initiative, in cooperation with the Al Raffd Fund and the Public Authority for Small and Medium Enterprises (Riyada), via its Twitter accounts.

The initiative seeks to encourage the use of electronic applications for shopping from commercial outlets, restaurants, and cafeterias as a measure to avoid crowding and contamination or transfer of COVID-19 infection. The MoCI also explained that many home delivery companies are on-call through electronic apps to offer their services to clients wherever they might be.

