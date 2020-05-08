Dar Al Atta’a launches Shifa initiative to provide medical supplies to Muttrah

Oman charitable organization Dar Al Atta’a has launched an initiative to help those in need in the Wilayat of Muttrah receive basic medical supplies.

Photo credit: Dar Al Atta’a

In a statement issued online yesterday [Thursday, May 7], Dar Al Atta’a said that its new Shifa program has been established in conjunction with the Directorate General of Private Health Establishments, the National Pharmaceutical Industries Company, Oman Pharmaceutical Products Company, and Muscat Pharmacy.

The outreach from the initiative aims to help supply those with chronic health conditions in the Wilayat of Muttrah — which has been under health isolation since April 1 — with access to their prescription medications. The Shifa program will assist those in need who are without health insurance and cannot afford the cost of essential medications as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown — such as those patients suffering from heart problems, high blood pressure, or diabetes.

سعداء بإطلاق #مبادرة_شفاء

لتوفير الأدوية للمرضى المقيمين

المصابين بأمراض مزمنة

كل الشكر والتقدير لشركائنا في المبادرة#معا_في_المنشط_والمكره#دار_العطاء pic.twitter.com/OQ9VSEpFY5 — جمعية دار العطاء (@DarAlAttaa) May 7, 2020

