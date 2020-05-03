Crackdown continues on shops in Oman that flout COVID-19 directives

Oman’s Ministry of Regional Municipalities and Water Resources (MRMWR) has announced that legal measures are being taken against workers and shops found in violation of Supreme Committee directives to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Photo credit: MRMWR

In a statement issued online on Friday, May 1, the MRMWR announced that the relevant authorities had conducted a raid on a house in South Al Batinah Governorate where a group of migrant workers were found to be operating a sewing shop without a permit, resulting in legal action and the seizure of their tools.

#يحدث_الآن#بلدية_الرستاق بالتعاون مع الجهات المعنية تداهم منزلا به عمالة وافدة تمارس مهنة الخياطة دون ترخيص، حيث تم التحفظ على الأدوات المستخدمة، كما اتخذت الإجراءات القانونية ضد المخالفين. pic.twitter.com/CJGaoIQFSv — بلديات جنوب الباطنة (@MRMWR_SB) April 30, 2020

Oman’s Government Communications Centre (GCC), also announced on Friday further seizures at “shops selling shawls, abayas, and sewing women’s clothes” in various Governorates, as well as the closure of a mobile phone shop found to be in violation of COVID-19 precautionary measures. The GCC confirmed that legal measures are being taken against all violators.

ضبط محلات بيع العبايات والشيل وخياطة الملابس النسائية، ومحل بيع الهواتف غير ملتزم باتخاذ التدابير الوقائية في مختلف ولايات السلطنة، وتم اتخاذ الإجراءات القانونية ضد جميع المخالفين.#عمان_تواجه_كورونا pic.twitter.com/SdTNhOSC1g — Oman VS Covid19 – عمان تواجه كورونا (@OmanVSCovid19) May 1, 2020

