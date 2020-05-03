Crackdown continues on shops in Oman that flout COVID-19 directives

Oman’s Ministry of Regional Municipalities and Water Resources (MRMWR) has announced that legal measures are being taken against workers and shops found in violation of Supreme Committee directives to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Photo credit: MRMWR
In a statement issued online on Friday, May 1, the MRMWR announced that the relevant authorities had conducted a raid on a house in South Al Batinah Governorate where a group of migrant workers were found to be operating a sewing shop without a permit, resulting in legal action and the seizure of their tools.
Oman’s Government Communications Centre (GCC), also announced on Friday further seizures at “shops selling shawls, abayas, and sewing women’s clothes” in various Governorates, as well as the closure of a mobile phone shop found to be in violation of COVID-19 precautionary measures. The GCC confirmed that legal measures are being taken against all violators.
(Also read: COVID-19: Muscat Municipality warns shops not to flout safety guidelines for re-opening.)