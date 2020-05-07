COVID-19: UK nationals can register for repatriation on a special Oman Air flight departing May 18

The UK Embassy in Oman has issued a notice to its citizens residing in the Sultanate who wish to be repatriated back to the UK that they must register by May 13 to avail a seat on an Oman Air flight departing for London Heathrow on May 18 at 1:50 a.m.

Image for illustrative purposes only. Source: Shutterstock

In a statement issued online this week, the UK Embassy has stated that the departure of the one-way flight will be “subject to sufficient tickets sold,” and that if there is not enough interest, Oman Air will not operate the flight.

The statement went on to further say that with no international flights in operation in Oman since March 29, and all land borders closed in an attempt to control the spread of the global COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, there are currently no commercial options available to UK citizens seeking repatriation.

The Embassy advised those nationals wishing to avail the flight on May 18 to call (+968) 9595-1000 between 9:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. daily, or email tawfeeq.ali@omanair.com to register their interest.

(Also read: COVID-19: First flight to repatriate Indian nationals in Oman to depart on May 9.)

🔴 FCO Travel Advice has been updated with information about a possible flight to London on 18 May. Please read the Travel Advice for more information. If you are a British national who wishes to take advantage of this flight, take action by 13 May. https://t.co/A7viFbpPKo pic.twitter.com/VjHgkghRcd — UKinOman 🇬🇧🇴🇲 (@UKinOman) May 5, 2020

Share this