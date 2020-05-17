COVID-19: Three more repatriation flights from Oman to India announced

The Indian Embassy in Oman has announced the addition of three more flights to repatriate its nationals from Oman back to India as part of the Republic’s global ‘Vande Bharat’ mission.

Photo credit: Indian Embassy in Oman

In a statement issued online today [Sunday, May 17], the Indian Embassy said that the three new flights will be as follows:

May 20: Muscat – Kannur

May 21: Muscat – Calicut

May 23: Muscat – Trivandrum

The new departures come on the heels of eight previously scheduled repatriation flights from Oman to India announced by the Embassy on May 13 as part of Phase 2 of the ‘Vande Bharat’ mission. They are scheduled for take off between May 17-23, 2020 as follows:



May 17: Muscat – Trivandrum

May 18: Muscat – Hyderabad

May 20: Muscat – Bangalore

May 20: Salalah – Calicut

May 21: Muscat – Delhi

May 22: Muscat – Kannur

May 23: Muscat – Kochi

May 23: Muscat – Gaya

The Indian Embassy has confirmed that passenger lists for all new and scheduled repatriation flights will be finalized by the Embassy and those short-listed to fly will be contacted directly by their representatives.

The third repatriation flight from Oman to India took off today from Muscat International Airport at 1:15 p.m. carrying 177 passengers, prioritized among them were those with medical emergencies, pregnant women and the elderly, workers in distress, and “other Indian nationals who are stranded in difficult situations.”

(Also read: COVID-19: Indian Embassy in Oman announces 8 more repatriation flights from Muscat, Salalah.)

PRESS RELEASE: Additional flights under Vande Bharat Mission: Phase 2#IndiaFightsCorona #VandeBharatMission pic.twitter.com/RUVgDBhs3w — India in Oman (Embassy of India, Muscat) (@Indemb_Muscat) May 17, 2020





Share this