COVID-19: Sohar Municipality cancels 2020 Eid Al Fitr Habta market

Sohar Municipality has announced the cancellation of the annual Eid Al Fitr Habta market in-line with Supreme Committee regulations to control the further community spread of COVID-19.

Image for illustrative purposes only. Source: Shutterstock

In a statement issued online over the weekend, Municipality officials confirmed the closure, saying that: “Sohar Municipality announces that the Eid Al Fitr Habta market will be cancelled for this year, in compliance with Supreme Committee for COVID-19 decisions. We urge the public to adhere to these decisions in order to avoid any legal actions.”

The yearly Habta market would see vendors and traders gather to sell livestock and other goods ahead of Eid Al Fitr.

(Also read: PACP: Legal action taken against water bottling company in Oman.)

بلدية صحار تعلن عن توقف فعاليات هبطة عيد الفطر لهذا العام امتثالًا لقرارات اللجنة العليا المكلفة ببحث آلية التعامل مع التطورات الناتجة عن انتشار فيروس #كورونا #كوفيد19 .#عمان_تواجه_كورونا pic.twitter.com/JnNIH4CWHQ — Oman VS Covid19 – عمان تواجه كورونا (@OmanVSCovid19) May 15, 2020







Share this