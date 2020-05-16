COVID-19: SalamAir to operate special flight from Bahrain to Oman today

The Sultanate’s low-cost carrier SalamAir will operate a special repatriation flight from the Kingdom of Bahrain to bring stranded Omani citizens back to the Sultanate today [Saturday, May 16].
Image for illustrative purposes only. Source: Shutterstock
In a statement issued online yesterday [Friday, May 15], Oman’s Government Communications Centre (GCC) has said: “We request customers who wish to travel on the flight to contact the call centre at (+968) 2427-2222.”
(Also read: COVID-19: Oman sets mechanism for return of residents abroad who have families in the Sultanate.)