COVID-19: SalamAir to operate special flight from Bahrain to Oman today

The Sultanate’s low-cost carrier SalamAir will operate a special repatriation flight from the Kingdom of Bahrain to bring stranded Omani citizens back to the Sultanate today [Saturday, May 16].

Image for illustrative purposes only. Source: Shutterstock

In a statement issued online yesterday [Friday, May 15], Oman’s Government Communications Centre (GCC) has said: “We request customers who wish to travel on the flight to contact the call centre at (+968) 2427-2222.”

(Also read: COVID-19: Oman sets mechanism for return of residents abroad who have families in the Sultanate.)

يعلن طيران السلام عن تسيير رحلة جوية خاصة من مملكة البحرين إلى مسقط، وذلك يوم السبت الموافق ١٦ مايو ٢٠٢٠، لإعادة المواطنين الراغبين في العودة إلى أرض الوطن.#عمان_تواجه_كورونا pic.twitter.com/18V7jeBD8G — Oman VS Covid19 – عمان تواجه كورونا (@OmanVSCovid19) May 15, 2020

