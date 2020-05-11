COVID-19: ROP participates in dialogue session on coronavirus pandemic

The Royal Oman Police (ROP), represented by the Directorate General of Inquiries and Criminal Investigations has participated in a video-call dialogue session on the future of police-work in the shadow of the global COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Photo credit: Oman News Agency

As Oman News Agency (ONA) reports, the session, held on Sunday, May 10, was organized by the Ministry of Interior of the United Arab Emirates, and saw law enforcement officers and members of civil society from more than 60 nations take part.

As per ONA, the dialogue session was aimed at exchanging ideas and opinions on crime and its developments during present and future stages under the current health conditions.

Source: ONA

