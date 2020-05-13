COVID-19: Pakistan reduces quarantine period for returning nationals, more flights to be scheduled from Oman

Pakistan’s Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resources Development (HRD), Sayed Z. Bukhari has announced that the country has implemented a new policy that would see the 14-day quarantine period for repatriated Pakistani nationals reduced.

In a statement issued online on Monday, May 11, Bukhari said that the new policy is applicable to all citizens flying into Pakistan, and that those in quarantine will be allowed to stop isolation once their test results are received, provided they test negative for COVID-19.

Bukhari said: “The wait period in quarantine is reduced to the time for test results to come in. Tests will be taken at the facility. This is a considerable reduction from 72 hours, previously. Best efforts will be made to limit this to within 24 hours.”

As Pakistan mobilizes efforts to repatriate its stranded nationals abroad, its Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis & HRD has further announced today [Wednesday, May 13] that an additional 1,120 Pakistani citizens are to be repatriated from Oman on four flights up until May 21.

More information on flight details will be shared as announced. Pakistani citizens with travel-related queries can find out more information here.

