COVID-19: Oman’s GCC debunks rumour of shopping centre closure in Al Hail

Oman’s Government Communications Centre (GCC) has issued a statement in clarification of allegations circulating about the closure of a shopping centre in Al Hail due to coronavirus.

In the statement, which was issued online today [Thursday, May 14], the GCC said that rumours of the centre being closed after three cases of coronavirus were discovered there are “totally false.”

The GCC further clarified that the decision to close the retail centre was because it was found to be in violation of COVID-19 health and safety measures.

The GCC once again addressed the public not to adhere to rumours and to take information from reliable sources.

(Also read: COVID-19: Ministry of Health addresses rumours related to hospitals in Oman.)

We would like to clarify on what is being circulated on social media about the closure of a shopping center in Al Hail as a result of discovering 3 cases of coronavirus (Covid-19) which is totally false.#عمان_تواجه_كورونا pic.twitter.com/Lg8OXHnKVR — Oman VS Covid19 – عمان تواجه كورونا (@OmanVSCovid19) May 13, 2020

Share this