COVID-19: Oman’s GCC debunks rumour of mosques re-opening

Oman’s Government Communications Centre (GCC), has debunked a rumour circulating online about mosques re-opening for Friday prayers across the country.

In a statement issued online on Wednesday, May 6, the GCC clarified that “there is no truth to what is being circulated on the re-opening of mosques for Friday prayers” and that all mosques are still closed to the public as per COVID-19 health directives issued by the Supreme Committee.

Authorities in Oman announced at the end of March the closure of all mosques in the Sultanate to the public, inclusive of Friday and Tharawih prayers, in an effort to contain the further spread of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus among worshippers.

لا صحة لما يتداول في مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي حول إعادة فتح المساجد لصلاة الجمعة مع استمرار تعليق باقي صلوات الجماعة. #عمان_تواجه_كورونا pic.twitter.com/yon7msFB0R — Oman VS Covid19 – عمان تواجه كورونا (@OmanVSCovid19) May 6, 2020

