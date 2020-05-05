COVID-19: Oman’s GCC confirms cases of coronavirus contracted from delivery employees

A number of people in Oman have been infected with the COVID-19 novel coronavirus after being in contact with with home delivery employees, government officials have confirmed.

In a statement issued online today [Tuesday, May 5], Oman’s Government Communications Centre (GCC) confirmed instances of home delivery employees transmitting coronavirus infection to customers throughout different Wilayats in Oman.

In its statement, the GCC stressed the necessity for the public to adhere to all necessary measures to be taken to prevent the further spread of COVID-19 when shopping and receiving goods from delivery services.

نؤكد صحة ما يتم تداوله حول وجود إصابات بفيروس كورونا (كوفيد١٩) بسبب استلام طلبيات وبضائع للمنازل في عدد من الولايات.#عمان_تواجه_كورونا pic.twitter.com/9GU0g33dgo — Oman VS Covid19 – عمان تواجه كورونا (@OmanVSCovid19) May 4, 2020

