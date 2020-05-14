COVID-19: Oman sets mechanism for return of residents abroad who have families in the Sultanate

Oman’s Supreme Committee for COVID-19 has addressed the issue of residents who are currently stranded abroad and have families still residing in the Sultanate.

In the seventh Supreme Committee press conference which was held today [Thursday, May 14], the Minister of Health, His Excellency Dr. Ahmed Al Saeedi confirmed that “a mechanism was set in coordination with relevant authorities for the return of residents who are currently abroad and have families here.”

His Excellency the Minister of Health elaborated that the mechanism would involve the opening of airports and the commitment of returning residents to isolate upon arrival.

[EDITOR’S NOTE: As this is a new development, more details on the process and implementation of the plan will be shared with our readers as and when these details are released by the Supreme Committee.]

Dr. Al Saeedi also elaborated at the press conference on the possibility of the application of a curfew, stating that, before a curfew is to be considered, the public should instead “abide by self-isolation.”

The Supreme Committee for COVID-19 is set to host its next press conference on Monday, May 18.

