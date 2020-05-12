COVID-19 Oman: Second repatriation flight of 183 Indian nationals takes off for Chennai

The second scheduled repatriation flight carrying Indian nationals from the Sultanate as part of India’s worldwide Vande Bharat mission has taken off from Muscat at 4:15 p.m. this afternoon, bound for the south Indian city of Chennai in Tamil Nadu.

Photo credit: Indian Embassy in Oman

Of the 183 passengers scheduled for departure, the Indian Embassy in Oman confirmed that the group comprised of “urgent medical cases, workers, stranded visitors, and people having family emergencies.”

On-hand to assist passengers upon arrival to Muscat International Airport was a delegation from the Indian Embassy, headed by Indian Ambassador to Oman, His Excellency Munu Mahawar.

This latest repatriation exercise comes on the heels of a previous Air India Express flight which took off from Muscat on Saturday, May 9 bound for the city of Kochi, Kerala.

Here are some photos from today’s scenes at Muscat International Airport:

