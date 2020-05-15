COVID-19 Oman: ROP take legal action against those involved in a gathering in North Al Sharqiyah

The Royal Oman Police (ROP) have initiated legal action against a group of people in North Al Sharqiyah Governorate who are accused of gathering, in spite of the Supreme Committee for COVID-19’s directives banning all forms of group activities during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement issued online on Thursday [May 14], the ROP confirmed that it has referred the accused “to the judicial authorities to take legal procedures against them.”

The ROP also called upon the public to stop gatherings, adhere to the regulations set out for social distancing, and to cooperate with the various authorities involved in containing the pandemic.

وتدعو #شرطة_عمان_السلطانية الجميع إلى التعاون ووقف التجمعات وتطبيق إجراءات التباعد الاجتماعي من أجل الصالح العام والتعاون مع الجهات المختلفة القائمة على احتواء هذه الأزمة. — شرطة عُمان السلطانية (@RoyalOmanPolice) May 14, 2020







