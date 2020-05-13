COVID-19 Oman: 245 cases recorded today in Muscat Governorate alone

13 May 2020
Of the 298 new cases of COVID-19 novel coronavirus registered in the Sultanate today [Wednesday, May 13], 245 of them are in Muscat Governorate alone.



As per inferences from the latest data available on the Tarassud Plus app — Oman’s intuitive mobile app that tracks COVID-19 cases in the country per governorate and by Wilayat — Muscat Governorate continues to be most-affected by coronavirus with 245 cases recorded today, for a total of 2,971.

Following this is South Al Batinah Governorate, which recorded 24 new cases for a total of 348, and Al Dhakiliyah Governorate registered 15 new cases for a total of 200, as of Wednesday.

In the capital, the Wilayat of Muttrah has 1,982 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 registered, while the Wilayat of Seeb has 455 in total, the Wilayat of Bausher 420, Al Amerat 83, Muscat 25, and Qurayyat six.

Ministry of Health issues statement in clarification of virtual health platform using its logo
COVID-19: Pakistan reduces quarantine period for returning nationals, more flights to be scheduled from Oman
Public Reviews and Comments