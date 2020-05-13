COVID-19 Oman: 245 cases recorded today in Muscat Governorate alone

Of the 298 new cases of COVID-19 novel coronavirus registered in the Sultanate today [Wednesday, May 13], 245 of them are in Muscat Governorate alone.

As per inferences from the latest data available on the Tarassud Plus app — Oman’s intuitive mobile app that tracks COVID-19 cases in the country per governorate and by Wilayat — Muscat Governorate continues to be most-affected by coronavirus with 245 cases recorded today, for a total of 2,971.

Following this is South Al Batinah Governorate, which recorded 24 new cases for a total of 348, and Al Dhakiliyah Governorate registered 15 new cases for a total of 200, as of Wednesday.

In the capital, the Wilayat of Muttrah has 1,982 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 registered, while the Wilayat of Seeb has 455 in total, the Wilayat of Bausher 420, Al Amerat 83, Muscat 25, and Qurayyat six.

