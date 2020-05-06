COVID-19: No truth to rumour circulating about infection of bank employee, says Oman’s GCC

Oman’s Government Communications Centre (GCC) has debunked a rumour circulating regarding the alleged infection of COVID-19 in a bank employee in Dhofar Governorate.

Image for illustrative purposes only. Source: Shutterstock

In a statement issued online on Tuesday, May 5, the GCC clarified that the rumours being shared in the community about a female employee at a bank branch in Salalah’s Dahariz area having contracted the COVID-19 coronavirus are false.

The GCC once again reminded the public in its statement not to adhere to rumours or misinformation, and to take facts and news only from credible, verified sources.

نود التوضيح حول ما يتم تداوله عن إصابة موظفة بفيروس كورونا (كوفيد ١٩) في فرع بنك مسقط بصلالة (الدهاريز) غير صحيح، وندعو الجميع إلى عدم نشر الشائعات و أخذ المعلومة من المصادر الرسمية الموثوقة. #عمان_تواجه_كورونا pic.twitter.com/6k0GHLaIqo — Oman VS Covid19 – عمان تواجه كورونا (@OmanVSCovid19) May 5, 2020

