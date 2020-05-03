COVID-19: New molecular pathology lab opens in Salalah

A new Molecular Pathology Laboratory has been opened at the Specialized Clinics Complex of the Sultan Qaboos Hospital in Salalah. As Oman News Agency (ONA) reports, the new facility was inaugurated on Thursday, April 30 under the patronage of Sheikh Muhanna bin Saif Al Lamki, Deputy Governor of Dhofar.

As per ONA, the opening of the laboratory comes within the framework of the Ministry of Health’s (MoH) interest in providing various health services in all governorates of the Sultanate, due to the importance of laboratory tests in diagnosing various diseases. The laboratory equipment, funded by the Salalah Mills Company, is valued at around OMR 150,000.

The laboratory is outfitted with the latest equipment and technologies for viruses and infectious diseases, in addition to the rehabilitation and training of Omani specialists and technicians in the laboratory, and the application of quality systems.

The laboratory is also prepared to perform future tests in genetic diseases, along with any other tests required for diagnostic purposes using the most recent methods.

During the inauguration of the laboratory, an agreement was signed between the MoH and the Salalah Mills Company to finance laboratory equipment that had been purchased and recently installed in the laboratory.

The agreement was signed by Dr. Khalid bin Mohammad Al Masheikhi, Director General of Health Services in the Governorate of Dhofar, and Sheikh Ahmed bin Abdullah Al Rowas, Board Chairman of the Salalah Mills Company.

The Molecular Pathology Laboratory, or the ‘Nuclear Acid Examination Laboratory’, aims to develop the laboratory capabilities of Sultan Qaboos Hospital in Salalah to carry out pathology and diagnostics for viruses and infectious diseases — including the COVID-19 novel coronavirus, as soon as possible. The opening of the new laboratory eliminates the need to send test samples to Muscat, as they can now be taken on-site at the laboratory in Salala, with results ready the same day.

