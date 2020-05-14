COVID-19: Muscat records 275 new cases on Thursday, majority now in Al Hamriyah, Wadi Kabir

Muscat Governorate saw a total of 275 new cases of COVID-19 novel coronavirus registered today [Thursday, May 14], followed by North and South Al Batinah governorates with 11 new cases each.

Speaking at this morning’s press conference of the Supreme Committee for COVID-19, Minister of Health, His Excellency Dr. Ahmed Al Saeedi stated that the majority of cases recorded in the Wilayat of Muttrah are now in Al Hamriyah and Wadi Kabir.

He also stated that cases in the Muttrah Souq area are declining and, that, if numbers continue to go down, health isolation precautions could be lifted before May 29 provided that there is convincing scientific information to warrant it. Until such data is confirmed, the area will remain under isolation until May 29.

Also speaking at the press briefing was Dr. Saif Al Abri, Director General of Disease Surveillance and Control at the Ministry of Health. As per Dr. Al Abri, he stated that there have been instances of some companies that did not comply with COVID-19 precautionary measures for their employees when it comes to safe accommodation standards.

Dr. Al Abri said that they have seen an increase in numbers among workers who live in close quarters in the same building and, that, many cases have also been recorded among truck drivers and delivery employees.

As per inferences from the latest data on the Tarassud Plus app — Oman’s intuitive mobile app that tracks COVID-19 cases in the country per governorate and by Wilayat — the breakdown of cases in Muscat Governorate from today are as follows:

Wilayat of Muttrah

2,168 confirmed cases

1,689 sick

470 recovered

9 deaths

Wilayat of Seeb

502 confirmed cases

401 sick

95 recovered

6 deaths

Wilayat of Bausher

452 confirmed cases|

376 sick

76 recovered

0 deathsd

Wilayat of Al Amerat

92 confirmed cases

79 sick

13 recovered

0 deaths



Wilayat of Muscat

25 confirmed cases

21 sick

4 recovered

0 deaths



Wilayat of Qurayyat

7 confirmed cases

7 sick

0 recovered

0 deaths

