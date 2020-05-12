COVID-19: Ministry of Health addresses rumours related to hospitals in Oman

Oman’s Ministry of Health (MoH) has issued a statement in clarification of information circulating regarding Intensive Care Units (ICU) being at capacity in the Royal Hospital with no room to admit more COVID-19 patients, along with another rumour purporting that the Neurology Department of Khoula Hospital is closed.

In its statement, issued online on Monday, May 11, the MoH has declared both rumours as false and untrue. The Ministry confirmed that there are “currently 15 COVID-19 cases in the ICU at Royal Hospital, and the hospital has a complete plan to accommodate more cases as needed, in coordination with the MoH.”

The statement also denied rumours surrounding the closure of the Department of Neurology and Neurosurgery at Khoula Hospital and that, currently, the hospital has “a limited number of cases of COVID-19 in the isolation department.”

The MoH also confirmed the registration of three COVID-19 cases among healthcare workers at Khoula Hospital, clarifying that their source of infection was not work-related and, instead, was due to community contact.

The Ministry verified that all three staff are undergoing home isolation and that all are in stable condition.

