COVID-19: Local initiative sees 5,610 food packages distributed in Seeb

A new community initiative has delivered more than 5,600 food parcels to those in need in the Wilayat of Seeb.

As Oman News Agency (ONA) reports, 5,610 parcels have been distributed by the ‘Seeb Is Ready’ campaign. As per ONA, the initiative — which operates under the supervision of His Excellency the Governor of Seeb and the Social Development Committee — passed out the food packages over the last three weeks to those in need in the community who had lost their jobs as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As per ONA, Shura Council representative for the Wilayat of Seeb, Hilal bin Hamad Al Sarmi stated that: “The ‘Seeb Is Ready’ initiative has helped 73,000 citizens and residents across the Wilayat of Seeb, with a total of OMR 35,000. The initiative also distributes around 1,600 daily iftar meals for residents whose jobs have been lost due to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

