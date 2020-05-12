COVID-19: Indian TV network offers to repatriate 1,000 nationals from GCC countries

South Indian television network Malayalam Communications Ltd. and its Kairali TV and Kairali News stations are offering to repatriate 1,000 Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) from GCC countries, including Oman, as a gesture of support towards India’s massive Vande Bharat mission.

Priority will be given to those with deserving cases for grounds of repatriation.

In a statement announced on Sunday, May 10 on the Kairali News website, the network has formed a committee spear-headed by Kairali TV Chairman — Malayalam film icon Mammootty — that will screen applicants to be selected.

Currently the cost of airfare on repatriation flights to India thus far is roughly OMR 71 travelling from Oman. A first batch of 181 Indian citizens departed on an Air India Express flight from Oman to Kochi on Saturday, May 9, and a second flight from Muscat to Chennai will take off at 4:15 p.m. this afternoon [Tuesday, May 12] carrying 183 passengers.

Those NRI’s who want to apply for consideration for a repatriation ticket via Kairali TV can do so by contacting freetickets@kairalitv.com.

