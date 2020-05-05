COVID-19: Indian Government to begin repatriation of nationals abroad from May 7

The Government of India will be facilitating the return of Indian nationals stranded abroad on compelling grounds in a phased manner, the India Press Information Bureau (PIB) has announced.

In a statement issued online on Monday, May 4, the PIB clarified that travel would be arranged by aircraft and naval ships, with Standard Operating Protocol (SOP) prepared in this regard.

Indian Embassies and High Commissions are also preparing a list of distressed Indian citizens, the statement added. This facility would be made available on a payment basis, with non-scheduled commercial flights being arranged for air travel, which is set to begin in a phased manner from May 7, 2020.

Medical screening of passengers will be done before taking the flight, and only asymptomatic passengers will be allowed to travel. During the journey, all passengers must follow the protocols, such as those Health Protocols issued by India’s Ministry of Health and Ministry of Civil Aviation.

Upon reaching their destination, repatriated passengers will have to register on the Aarogya Setu app, and all passengers will be medically screened. After scrutiny, passengers will undergo quarantine for 14 days, either in hospital or in an institutional quarantine facility on a payment basis, by the concerned State government. A COVID-19 test will be done after 14 days, and further action taken according to health protocols.

The Indian Ministries of External Affairs and Civil Aviation will share detailed information about it through their websites.

State Governments in India are being advised to make arrangements for testing, quarantine, and onward movement of returning Indians citizens in their respective States.

