COVID-19: Indian Embassy in Oman issues statement on repatriation flights

The Indian Embassy in Muscat has issued an update to its citizens regarding the two upcoming scheduled flights for Indian nationals wishing to be repatriated home from Oman.

Image for illustrative purposes only. Source: Shutterstock

In a press release shared by the Embassy on Tuesday, May 5, officials have stated that passenger lists are currently being finalized by the Embassy and that those citizens who have been short-listed to fly will be contacted directly the Embassy via phone or email.

The Embassy also clarified that priority for travel will be given to “medical emergency cases, pregnant women, workers in distress, senior citizens, and other people who are stranded in difficult situations.”

The first repatriation flight departing from Oman is scheduled to take off on Saturday, May 9 carrying 250 passengers to Kochi, Kerala. A second flight carrying 200 passengers is scheduled to follow on Tuesday, May 12, departing from Muscat to Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

In its statement, the Embassy reiterated that “the cost of tickets will have to be borne by passengers themselves, and air tickets will be issued by the airline only in the cases which are cleared by the Embassy.”

As per a statement shared by the Press Information Bureau of India on Monday, May 4: “Medical screenings of passengers will be done before taking the flight, and only asymptomatic passengers will be allowed to travel. During the journey, all passengers must follow the protocols, such as those Health Protocols issued by India’s Ministry of Health and Ministry of Civil Aviation.

Upon reaching their destination, repatriated passengers will have to register on the Aarogya Setu app, and all passengers will be medically screened. After scrutiny, passengers will undergo quarantine for 14 days, either in hospital or in an institutional quarantine facility on a payment basis, by the concerned State government. A COVID-19 test will be done after 14 days, and further action taken according to health protocols.”

🔸 #بيان_صحفي | إعادة المواطنين الهنود العالقين إلى وطنهم. وفقًا للخطط الحالية ، ستكون الرحلة الأولى من مسقط إلى كوتشي في 9 مايو والثانية من مسقط إلى تشيناي في 12 مايو. ستقوم السفارة بوضع اللمسات الأخيرة على قوائم الركاب لكلتا الرحلتين. pic.twitter.com/Ejkrl1hhjN — شبكة عُمان | Oman Network (@OMN_4) May 5, 2020

