COVID-19: Indian Embassy in Oman announces more repatriation flights will be scheduled

With the first repatriation flight of Indian nationals traveling from Oman to Kochi slated to depart from Muscat International Airport tomorrow [Saturday, May 9], the Indian Embassy in Oman has announced that more flights from the Sultanate will be scheduled for its citizens in the weeks to come.

In a statement issued online on Thursday, May 7, the Indian Embassy clarified in response to a significant number of queries that, “more flights will be operated in subsequent phases covering multiple destinations.”

The first phase of India’s massive global repatriation efforts began on Thursday, with two flights scheduled from Oman to the south Indian cities of Kochi, Kerala and Chennai, Tamil Nadu, departing May 9 and 12, respectively.

In its statement, the Embassy further clarified that passengers are currently being selected from those who have registered with the Embassy, and that “priority is being given to persons requiring to travel for urgent and compelling reasons.”

Officials have stated that passengers who have already registered with the Embassy are not required to re-register, and that those short-listed for travel will be contacted directly.

