COVID-19: Indian Embassy in Oman announces 8 more repatriation flights from Muscat, Salalah

The Indian Embassy in Oman has released the schedule for eight more flights from Oman to India as part of the Republic’s global Vande Bharat mission to repatriate its stranded nationals abroad.

A statement issued online today [Wednesday, May 13] by the Embassy, outlined the schedule for flights from Oman as part of Phase 2 of the mission, which will operate from May 17-23, 2020:

May 17: Muscat – Trivandrum

May 18: Muscat – Hyderabad

May 20: Muscat – Bangalore

May 20: Salalah – Calicut

May 21: Muscat – Delhi

May 22: Muscat – Kannur

May 23: Muscat – Kochi

May 23: Muscat – Gaya

Passengers wishing to apply for travel on one of the above-mentioned flights must fill out a form on the Embassy’s website for consideration. Priority will be given to “medical emergency cases, pregnant women, workers in distress, senior citizens, and other Indian nationals who are stranded in difficult situations.”

Passenger lists for all flights will be finalized by the Indian Embassy and those short-listed to fly will be contacted directly by Embassy representatives.

