COVID-19: How to shop safely during a pandemic

With Supreme Committee directives for social distancing and staying at home in place, and lockdown measures currently in effect across parts of Oman, the once simple task of going to the grocery store no longer seems routine.

Image for illustrative purposes only. Source: Shutterstock

For some, it can be a necessary chore that can feel fraught with risk during the ongoing global COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. But it needn’t be so — as there are steps that can easily be taken to protect yourself and your loved ones while shopping, and help to further reduce the spread of COVID-19.

A set of directives issued recently by Oman’s Ministry of Health (MoH) outline some of the most important tips to bear in mind to help you feel safe, confident, and in control the next time you head out on a grocery run.

1. Always make sure to wash or sterilize your hands before entering the store.

2. Do not bring your family members with you — especially young children or the elderly.

3. Have your shopping list prepared in advance. This will help cut down on any unnecessary extra time you spend in the store.

4. Bring your own reusable bags whenever possible.

5. Avoid touching products or objects on the shelf that you don’t need.

6. Ensure that your shopping cart is wiped down and sterilized before use.

7. Opt for electronic methods of payment, rather than handling cash.

8. Avoid shopping at peak times when crowds are more likely to present in the store.

9. Maintain a safe social distance of at least two metres between yourself and other shoppers.

10. Clean your shoes when you return home by diluting 10 to 15 mls of bleach to a litre of water. You can also use this solution to spray your countertops and other surfaces that need sterilization or cleaning.

11. Change your clothes upon returning home and wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water.

12. When arriving home, immediately remove your groceries from the bags and disposing of any plastic bags immediately into the trash.

The most important measures to be followed to prevent infection during shopping.#عمان_تواجه_كورونا pic.twitter.com/2scFW1gjp7 — Oman VS Covid19 – عمان تواجه كورونا (@OmanVSCovid19) April 30, 2020

