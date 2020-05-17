COVID-19: Five repatriation flights from Oman carry Pakistani nationals home

Five Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) repatriation flights carrying Pakistani citizens back home have departed Oman over the weekend.

Photo credit: Embassy of Pakistan in Oman

In a statement issued online by the Embassy of Pakistan in Oman on Friday, May 15, Ambassador KK Ahsan Wagan said: “Today, I saw off three PIA flights to repatriate 530 Pakistani passengers. One flight for Karachi and two flights for Multan. My deepest appreciation to the PIA office and Omani authorities. We thank for your patience and assure you that we are doing our best in difficult circumstances.”

A further two PIA flights took off from Muscat International Airport on Saturday, May 16, bound for Lahore.

