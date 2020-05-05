COVID-19: First flight to repatriate Indian nationals in Oman to depart on May 9

As India begins mass repatriation efforts to bring back those nationals who wish to return home amid the global COVID-19 pandemic, the first flight carrying Indian citizens from Oman is scheduled to depart from Muscat bound for Kochi on Saturday, May 9.

Image for illustrative purposes only. Source: Shutterstock

As Gulf News reports, this marks “the largest overseas evacuation of Indian nationals abroad since Independence.” In the first week of the country’s ambitious plan, which is set to begin from Thursday, May 7, 14,800 Indian citizens are set to be evacuated from 13 countries, via 64 flights.

In a flight-plan chart from India’s Ministry of External Affairs shared online by The Indian Express, the roster for week one of the evacuations shows that a flight carrying 250 passengers is set to depart from Muscat to Kochi in the south Indian state of Kerala on Saturday, May 9.

Then, on Monday, May 12 a second flight will depart from Oman carrying 200 Indian nationals from Muscat to the city of Chennai in the state of Tamil Nadu.

As per a statement shared by the Press Information Bureau of India: “Medical screenings of passengers will be done before taking the flight, and only asymptomatic passengers will be allowed to travel. During the journey, all passengers must follow the protocols, such as those Health Protocols issued by India’s Ministry of Health and Ministry of Civil Aviation.

Upon reaching their destination, repatriated passengers will have to register on the Aarogya Setu app, and all passengers will be medically screened. After scrutiny, passengers will undergo quarantine for 14 days, either in hospital or in an institutional quarantine facility on a payment basis, by the concerned State government. A COVID-19 test will be done after 14 days, and further action taken according to health protocols.”

Source: Gulf News, The Indian Express

(Also read: COVID-19: Indian Government to begin repatriation of nationals abroad from May 7.)

Share this