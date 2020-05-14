COVID-19: Emirates Airline to resume flights to 9 cities from May 21

The UAE’s Emirates Airline has announced it will be phasing back in passenger service to a handful of cities starting from Thursday, May 21, 2020.

Photo credit: Emirates Airline

In a statement issued online on Wednesday, May 13, the Dubai-based carrier revealed that it would begin operating service to nine global cities including Frankfurt, Melbourne, Sydney, Milan, Madrid, London Heathrow, Toronto, Chicago, and Paris.

The airline said that it is “working closely” with authorities to begin service to more destinations in future.

(Also read: COVID-19: Pakistan reduces quarantine period for returning nationals, more flights to be scheduled from Oman.)

Emirates will operate scheduled flights to Chicago, Frankfurt, London Heathrow, Madrid, Melbourne, Milan, Paris, Sydney and Toronto from 21 May 2020. We are working closely with authorities to resume flights to more destinations. @DXB #FlyEmiratesFlyBetter https://t.co/MWcsZYsdVL pic.twitter.com/vRrJ93INhA — Emirates Airline (@emirates) May 13, 2020

Share this