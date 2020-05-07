COVID-19: Don’t hide symptoms, get employees tested, Manpower instructs private sector

Oman’s Ministry of Manpower (MoM) has requested private sector companies to send employees showing symptoms for COVID-19 testing.

Image for illustrative purposes only.

In a statement issued online today [Thursday, May 7], the MoM has asked privates sector companies “to direct their workers to check for the coronavirus at health institutions in case a worker has coronavirus symptoms, or there is suspicion that one of them is infected.”

The MoM further stressed the need to adhere to the detection of COVID-19 cases in the “public interest to reduce the spread of the disease.” As per the Ministry, those who fail to comply will face legal measures by the competent authorities if found to be in violation.

