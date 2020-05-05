COVID-19: Dar Al Atta’a launches ‘Tarabot’ platform to streamline aid efforts to families in Oman

Oman’s charitable Dar Al Atta’a Association has announced the launch of a new digital platform with the support of the Oman Technology Fund (OTF) and World Web IT Solutions (Webware).

In a statement issued online on Sunday, May 3, Dar Al Atta’a and the OTF explained that the new Tarabot digital platform aims to streamline aid efforts to families across Oman affected by COVID-19, by providing a common platform that can facilitate and harbor all voluntary bodies working to help the cause.

Via the Tarabot platform, charity groups and organizations with the same objectives can easily be linked together in order to best capitalize on and employ their unique support capabilities in a manner that best helps those in need.



The Tarabot platform will be managed by Dar Al Atta’a, in coordination with Oman’s Ministry of Social Development, and will help charitable groups offering services or support to needy families verify that the support has been received by those in need via a family ID number that can be used to connect to the platform.

شكرا لفريق العمل الذي انجز هذه المنصة في أسبوعين بعمل متواصل لتقديم حل في هذه الظروف الاستثنائية، فشكرا ل (المكرمة مريم الزدجالي، شمسة الحارثي، جواهر الهادي، ابراهيم الجنيبي، غلام و علي و كافة فريق دار العطاء وكافة فريق ويب وير عمان داتا بارك @OmanDataPark)#عمان_تواجه_كورونا — الصندوق العماني للتكنولوجيا (@omantechfund) May 3, 2020

