COVID-19: Cases in Muttrah are decreasing, Health Minister offers thanks to residents

Oman’s Minister of Health, His Excellency Dr. Ahmed Al Saeedi has expressed his thanks to the people of Muttrah Wilayat as officials start to see a drop in the number of cases amid ongoing health isolation measures.

Image for illustrative purposes only. Source: Shutterstock

Speaking at the sixth Supreme Committee press conference televised on Oman TV today [Thursday, May 7], His Excellency stated that they are seeing a visible decrease in the number of cases of COVID-19 in those health isolation areas of the Wilayat of Muttrah.

While the Minister did not elaborate on a specific number for the reduction in cases recorded in Muttrah, His Excellency thanked its people and residents for continuing to comply with all health isolation measures.

The Minister stated that, while the Supreme Committee has taken a decision to extend health isolation protocols in the Wilayat of Muttrah until May 29, 2020, this date could be subject to change as per the continued progress in the area. His Excellency confirmed that authorities follow scientific bases from which they decide when to stop health isolation measures.

He also clarified that many expat residents residing in Muttrah who do not have adequate facilities for home isolation have been transferred into institutional quarantine.

معالي الدكتور أحمد بن محمد السعيدي

وزير الصحة، عضو اللجنة العليا



"شكر وتقدير لكافة القاطنين في ولاية مطرح لالتزامهم بالعزل الصحي"#المؤتمر_الصحفي_للجنة_العليا#عمان_تواجه_كورونا pic.twitter.com/TGVU4qvRoR — Oman VS Covid19 – عمان تواجه كورونا (@OmanVSCovid19) May 7, 2020

