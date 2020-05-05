COVID-19: Authorities raid two houses being used as tailor shops in Al Mussanah

Officials from the Royal Oman Police (ROP) and Al Mussanah Municipality have raided two houses inhabited by expat residents who have been using the premises as tailor shops.

In a statement issued online today [Tuesday, May 5], by the Ministry of Regional Municipalities and Water Resources’ (MRMWR) branch in South Al Batinah Governorate, authorities said that because tailor shops have been ordered to close as part of the Supreme Committee’s directives to help stop the spread of COVID-19, the alleged individuals had shifted operations illegally to these houses.

According to the MRMWR, here the alleged individuals in question were found to be working without complying to health regulations and have had their equipment seized by authorities and are currently being held pending further legal action.

