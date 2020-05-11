COVID-19: Authorities in Barka raid illegal tailor shop

Representatives from Barka Municipality and the Royal Oman Police (ROP) have conducted a raid on a residence in Barka housing an illegal tailor shop.

Photo credit: Government Communications Centre

In a statement issued online today [Monday, May 11], Municipality officials said that the premises was being used by expatriate labourers who were practicing the tailoring profession in violation of Supreme Committee regulations after such shops were ordered to be closed.

Authorities confirm that legal action has been taken against the alleged and their equipment is currently be held.

مداهمة منزل سكني وضبط عمالة وافدة تمارس مهنة الخياطة.#عمان_تواجه_كورونا pic.twitter.com/OMnBBAUzVf — Oman VS Covid19 – عمان تواجه كورونا (@OmanVSCovid19) May 10, 2020

