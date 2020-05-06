COVID-19: As tailor shop raids continue, Oman’s GCC debunks rumour of clothes being burned

Authorities in the Wilayat of Barka have raided a sewing workshop carrying out tailoring services in violation of COVID-19 health regulations.

In a statement issued online today [Wednesday, May 6] by Oman’s Government Communications Centre (GCC), the raid was conducted by Royal Oman Police (ROP) officials at a premises being used on a farm for the restricted activities.

The GCC has once again urged the public to abide by the decisions of the Supreme Committee for COVID-19 regarding health protocols and regulations, in order to avoid “any legal accountability that may arise as a result of their violation.”

مداهمة مشغل خياطة بإحدى المزارع بمساندة من شرطة عمان السلطانية.



ندعو الجميع إلى ضرورة الالتزام بقرارات اللجنة العليا المكلفة ببحث آلية التعامل مع التطورات الناتجة عن انتشار #فيروس_كورونا (كوفيد ١٩) تجنبًا لأية مساءلة قانونية قد تنشأ نتيجة مخالفتها. #عمان_تواجه_كورونا pic.twitter.com/TvWEXZ7oJy — Oman VS Covid19 – عمان تواجه كورونا (@OmanVSCovid19) May 5, 2020

Furthermore, in an earlier statement announced yesterday [Tuesday, May 5], Oman’s GCC clarified that rumours circulating about plans by Muscat Municipality to burn all the clothing confiscated from tailor shops that were raided recently in Muttrah Souq are baseless and untrue.

In its statement, the GCC reminded the public that jobs such as tailoring are still banned under the Supreme Committee for COVID-19’s directives and ask the public to report any violations they may witness to authorities, and to adhere to news only from credible sources.

نود الإشارة بأن ما يتم تداوله عن سعي بلدية مسقط لحرق جميع الملابس في محلات الخياطين بسوق مطرح ليس له أساس من الصحة. #عمان_تواجه_كورونا pic.twitter.com/j33qGyInag — Oman VS Covid19 – عمان تواجه كورونا (@OmanVSCovid19) May 5, 2020

