COVID-19: Al Dhahirah Governorate to begin community testing among expat population

Widespread screening for COVID-19 is set to begin in communities across Al Dhahirah Governorate starting from tomorrow [Monday, May 11], with a focus on expatriate labourers.

Image for illustrative purposes only. Source: Shutterstock

Oman’s Directorate General of Health Services of Al Dhahirah Governorate has issued a statement online today [Sunday, May 10] announcing that a wide campaign of community testing for COVID-19 among the governorate’s expat labourer population will begin tomorrow and will be conducted in all villages throughout Al Dhahirah.

حملة موسعة للتقصي عن فايروس كورونا كوفيد١٩ بين العمالة الوافدة pic.twitter.com/4BrOsbo0sW — صحية محافظة الظاهرة (@dghs_aldhahira) May 10, 2020

