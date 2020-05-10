COVID-19: Al Dhahirah Governorate to begin community testing among expat population

Widespread screening for COVID-19 is set to begin in communities across Al Dhahirah Governorate starting from tomorrow [Monday, May 11], with a focus on expatriate labourers.
Oman’s Directorate General of Health Services of Al Dhahirah Governorate has issued a statement online today [Sunday, May 10] announcing that a wide campaign of community testing for COVID-19 among the governorate’s expat labourer population will begin tomorrow and will be conducted in all villages throughout Al Dhahirah.
