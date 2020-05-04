COVID-19: 4,000+ Omanis repatriated worldwide as per end of April

Over 4,000 Omani citizens have been evacuated from various countries worldwide and repatriated back to the Sultanate through joint efforts by the Omani government, its embassies and consulates, its airline support partners, and local authorities abroad.

In a statement issued online on Sunday, May 3 by the Sultanate’s Government Communications Centre (GCC), the authority confirmed that, up until the end of April, more than 4,000 Omani citizens were returned home via national repatriation efforts in light of the ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic.

As per the GCC figures, the largest numbers of nationals returning home were evacuated from Iran (750), followed by the US and Canada (700), Australia (611), Jordan (456), and New Zealand (210).

The mobilization of repatriation efforts came as part of a decision by the Supreme Committee for tackling COVID-19, with flights organized through the coordination of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in cooperation with other departments in the Sultanate.

Until the end of April:

