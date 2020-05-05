COVID-19: 280 Pakistani nationals repatriated from Oman since May 1

Since Friday, May 1, 280 Pakistani expats in Oman have returned home to Pakistan via special repatriation arrangements made in coordination with the Embassy of Pakistan in Muscat.

In a statement issued by the Embassy, two special Pakistan International Airline (PIA) flights carrying stranded Pakistani nationals departed from Muscat on Friday, May 1, bound for Faisalabad and Karachi.

The move comes amid repatriation efforts by the Embassy, in cooperation with the concerned authorities in Pakistan, after citizens registered themselves with the Embassy to return home in the wake of the ongoing COVID-19 global pandemic.

In its statement, the Embassy of Pakistan confirmed that each PIA flight carried 140 citizens who were selected for repatriation on the basis of urgency. All departing passengers were attended to and seen off at Muscat International Airport by representatives of the Pakistani diplomatic mission.

